NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) VP David J. Lamb purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

JEMD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.62. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,282. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Get NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 35,494 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/david-j-lamb-buys-5000-shares-of-nuveen-emerging-sh-sh-jemd-stock.html.

About NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.