David J. Lamb Buys 5,000 Shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (JEMD) Stock

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) VP David J. Lamb purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
JEMD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.62. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,282. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 35,494 shares during the period.
About NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH
There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.
