David Mittleman Acquires 4,800 Shares of Aimia Inc (AIM) Stock

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) Director David Mittleman acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.82 per share, with a total value of C$13,536.00.

Shares of AIM traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.77. 214,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,628. Aimia Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.60.

Get Aimia alerts:

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$372.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIM. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of Aimia in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Aimia in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aimia from C$2.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aimia from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Aimia from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/david-mittleman-acquires-4800-shares-of-aimia-inc-aim-stock.html.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.