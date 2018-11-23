DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several research analysts have commented on DBVT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $15.40 on Friday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 163,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

