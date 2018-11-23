DCC plc (DCC) Insider Buys £19,771 in Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC) insider Mark Breuer acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,815 ($75.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,771 ($25,834.31).

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,685 ($74.28) on Friday. DCC plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,490 ($84.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,762.50 ($101.43).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a GBX 44.98 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,500 ($111.07) to GBX 8,000 ($104.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,700 ($113.68) to GBX 8,350 ($109.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,380 ($109.50) to GBX 8,640 ($112.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,149 ($106.48) to GBX 7,048 ($92.09) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,426 ($110.10).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

