Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 161.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $37.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Takes $4.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/dean-capital-investments-management-llc-takes-4-47-million-position-in-ishares-msci-eurozone-etf-ezu.html.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.