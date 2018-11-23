Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Takes $637,000 Position in Replimune Group Inc (REPL)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Replimune Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,411,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,245,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Shares of REPL stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Replimune Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/dean-capital-investments-management-llc-takes-637000-position-in-replimune-group-inc-repl.html.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.