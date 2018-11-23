Debenhams (DBHSY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Debenhams PLC operates department stores primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark and internationally. The Company stores retail men’s, women’s and children’s clothes, cosmetics, electrical appliances, home furnishings, bicycles, luggage, garden products, flowers and giftware. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark and internationally. Debenhams PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DBHSY. Liberum Capital raised shares of Debenhams from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Debenhams from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of DBHSY stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. Debenhams has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers products in the categories of women's wear, men's wear, children's wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, gift, home, furniture, electrical, and others.

