Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) Receives $44.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCPH. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,841. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.46 and a quick ratio of 18.46.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). Sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 316.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

