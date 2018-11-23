Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.29. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $4.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $501.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $137.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Shares of DECK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.79. 11,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $192,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474,490.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $821,965 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,092,000 after buying an additional 422,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,803,000 after buying an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 808,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,880,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,993,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,101,000 after buying an additional 133,290 shares during the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.