Deere & Company (DE) Stake Raised by Golub Group LLC

Golub Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Golub Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15,691.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 515,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 512,483 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $13,462,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.9% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra set a $158.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

Deere & Company stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

