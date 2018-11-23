DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $48,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 487.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $139,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $154,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.47.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at $89,394,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 9,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $1,495,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,658.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,110 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-raises-position-in-ecolab-inc-ecl.html.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.