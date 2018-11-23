DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 840,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of AFLAC worth $39,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 4.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,042,000 after acquiring an additional 253,241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,324,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,055,000 after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 9.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 385,727 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,922,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,759,000 after acquiring an additional 105,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 5.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,637,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,488,000 after acquiring an additional 178,530 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $44.39 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

In other AFLAC news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at $824,590.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

