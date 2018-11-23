DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 110,000 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $35,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 239,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Manulife Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

MFC stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

