DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 25,113 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,467 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 25,113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $33,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 69,060 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 6,503 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $4,063,353.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,353.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

