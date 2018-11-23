Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Delphi Technologies reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delphi Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Delphi Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Delphi Technologies from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Delphi Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.79.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Robin J. Adams bought 5,000 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,140.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 908.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the third quarter worth $122,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 4,307.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 753.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLPH traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,445. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.38. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

