Dermira (DERM) Trading Up 7.8%

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)’s share price was up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 778,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 994,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DERM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.05. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 184.43% and a negative net margin of 496.49%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dermira Inc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,051 shares in the company, valued at $193,201.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DERM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dermira by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dermira by 129.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 180,947 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Dermira in the second quarter worth $106,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dermira by 126.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Dermira by 919.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM)

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

