Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Urban Outfitters (URBN) a $35.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 target price on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.41.

URBN opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $973.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.82 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,188,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $453,903,000 after purchasing an additional 749,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,872,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,613 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 547.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,355,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,226,000 after purchasing an additional 122,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,718,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,156 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

