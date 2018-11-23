Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLG. Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.15 ($31.57).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €22.62 ($26.30) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 1 year high of €50.68 ($58.93).

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

