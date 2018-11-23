Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Williams Capital set a $171.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Ifs Securities began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

