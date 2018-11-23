Diana Containerships (DCIX) Shares Gap Down to $1.33

Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.33. Diana Containerships shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 2712698 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diana Containerships Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

