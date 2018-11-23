Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Hits Market Cap of $124,408.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 58% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $124,408.00 and approximately $910.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,729,950 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

