DigixDAO (DGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.94 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $18.97 or 0.00440744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Binance, Bancor Network and Bitbns. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $37.94 million and $130,768.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00127477 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00191534 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015199 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.67 or 0.09053679 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, AirSwap, HitBTC, IDEX, Liqui, Bitbns, Radar Relay, BigONE, Livecoin, Gate.io, OKEx, Bancor Network and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.