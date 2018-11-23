Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.40. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 98059 shares traded.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 486.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 2,963.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $111,000.
About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)
Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
