Discovery Communications (DISCA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Discovery is suffering from higher restructuring costs related to Scripps acquisition, which is proving to be a drag on profitability. Nevertheless, the company is benefiting from strong domestic advertising growth driven by improved ratings, healthy overall pricing, nice growth in TV Everywhere apps and strong execution by the sales and network teams. Improving operating efficiency is a key catalyst. Discovery currently holds the “second largest share of TV viewing” after NBC Universal. The Scripps buyout has expanded Discovery’s product portfolio and marketing reach significantly. Also, the buyout strengthened its international footprint. Increasing availability across linear, digital over-the-top platforms like Hulu, AT&T Watch and Sling is a major growth driver. Shares of Discovery have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on DISCA. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Discovery Communications and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kurt Wehner sold 7,233 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $217,279.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,073.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 1,666 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $46,997.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,652 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 138,044.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 26.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 75,219 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter worth $3,442,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter worth $6,423,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 68.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 430,300 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery Communications (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.