Dollarama (DOL) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOL. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$59.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.19.

Get Dollarama alerts:

TSE:DOL traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.72. 451,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,589. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$33.21 and a twelve month high of C$56.67.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$868.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total transaction of C$783,800.00. Also, insider Michael Ross bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.98 per share, with a total value of C$51,772.00.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.