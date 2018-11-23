Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $2.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolphin Entertainment will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 1,741.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 185,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

