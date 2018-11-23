Dominion Energy Inc (D) Stake Boosted by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,177,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,245,357,000 after buying an additional 345,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,028,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,725,000 after buying an additional 2,316,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,998,000 after buying an additional 1,413,097 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,311,000 after buying an additional 34,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after buying an additional 319,075 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,986. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

In other news, Director John W. Harris bought 10,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,769.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/dominion-energy-inc-d-stake-boosted-by-trust-co-of-virginia-va.html.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.