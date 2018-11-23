Doyle Wealth Management Has $19.44 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 3.0% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,766,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,543 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $881,168,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $932,691,000 after acquiring an additional 323,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,182,000 after buying an additional 117,333 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,609,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,473,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 706,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $66,627,113.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,229,506.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,536,126 shares of company stock valued at $913,170,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $94.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Argus set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

