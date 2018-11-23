DraftCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $142,971.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $142,971.00 and $1,134.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000151 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,103,231 coins and its circulating supply is 8,103,231 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

