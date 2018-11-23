DROXNE Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (DRXNE)

DROXNE (CURRENCY:DRXNE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, DROXNE has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DROXNE coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DROXNE has a market cap of $46,392.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of DROXNE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DROXNE

DROXNE (CRYPTO:DRXNE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. DROXNE’s total supply is 102,302,415 coins and its circulating supply is 81,735,194 coins. DROXNE’s official Twitter account is @droxnegaming. DROXNE’s official website is droxne.net. The Reddit community for DROXNE is /r/DRXNEgaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DROXNE Coin Trading

DROXNE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DROXNE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DROXNE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DROXNE using one of the exchanges listed above.

