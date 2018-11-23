Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,043,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065,607 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.60% of Duke Energy worth $3,764,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,862,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,358,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,465,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,355,000 after buying an additional 706,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,037,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,357,000 after buying an additional 95,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,201,000 after buying an additional 1,023,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,918,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,561,000 after buying an additional 283,755 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

