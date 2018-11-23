Duke Energy (DUK) PT Raised to $88.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. Barclays currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.13.

DUK opened at $86.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

