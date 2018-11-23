Dundas Partners LLP Sells 19,362 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Dundas Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,362 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 2.7% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,653,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,546,000 after acquiring an additional 522,533 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,848,000 after purchasing an additional 351,447 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,692,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,099,000 after purchasing an additional 529,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,890,000 after purchasing an additional 985,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $14,273,057.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,390,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,806 shares of company stock worth $15,547,088. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $88.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

