Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $160,000 Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 6,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 16,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX stock opened at $254.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $227.52 and a 52 week high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $609.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on TFX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.38.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $663,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,886.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $1,377,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,660 shares of company stock valued at $23,552,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

