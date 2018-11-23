Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,098 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,598,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,647,000 after purchasing an additional 577,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,107,000 after purchasing an additional 530,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 448.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,824,000 after purchasing an additional 445,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,242,000 after purchasing an additional 408,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.71 and a 52 week high of $230.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.90.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

