Dwight D. Churchill Sells 2,034 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $224,818.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $216.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.82 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

