DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (DWS) Receives €28.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.07 ($32.64).

DWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.23 ($35.15) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

Shares of DWS opened at €24.71 ($28.73) on Tuesday.

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.