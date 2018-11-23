Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $723.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post $723.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $735.50 million and the lowest is $719.16 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $655.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 target price on Dycom Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

DY stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 859,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,282. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 6,483.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 773,878 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Dycom Industries by 29.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 927,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,470,000 after buying an additional 208,636 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $11,218,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 35.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after buying an additional 120,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $11,061,000.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

