E. W. Scripps (SSP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of E. W. Scripps worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in E. W. Scripps by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in E. W. Scripps by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in E. W. Scripps by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSP shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $15.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. E. W. Scripps has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other news, major shareholder Charles E. Scripps purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 678,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,619.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mary Peirce purchased 8,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $143,622.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,592.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 392,971 shares of company stock worth $6,619,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSP opened at $17.11 on Friday. E. W. Scripps has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

