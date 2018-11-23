EA Coin (EAG) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

EA Coin (CURRENCY:EAG) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. EA Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of EA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EA Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EA Coin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00127570 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00190229 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.14 or 0.08987829 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009374 BTC.

About EA Coin

EA Coin’s total supply is 75,206,327 coins. EA Coin’s official website is www.eacoin.io.

Buying and Selling EA Coin

EA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.