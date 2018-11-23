Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $12.51 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,760 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $958,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,602.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $328,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,016 shares in the company, valued at $932,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,430 shares of company stock worth $2,408,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

BMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

