Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $9.18 Million Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of BGC Partners worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 113,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BGC Partners by 1,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 409,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 376,271 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $3,647,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGCP. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BGC Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, insider Sean Galvin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $10.30 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $977.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

