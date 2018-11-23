EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,849,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,492,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the third quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 388,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 58,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 67,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert Cha bought 1,058,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $21.60 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $340.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.87.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

KALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

