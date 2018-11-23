EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at $5,121,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 52.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 62.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 121.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 3,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,166 shares in the company, valued at $434,309.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,100 shares of company stock worth $83,709 and have sold 10,639 shares worth $109,307. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Singular Research increased their price objective on Transcat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

TRNS opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $147.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $25.35.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

