EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 723,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.72% of CorMedix as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $1.19 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

