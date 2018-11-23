Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTE. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price objective on Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

NYSE ESTE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. 1,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.42. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $46.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $10,623,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2,296.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 793,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 760,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 272,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 254,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 289,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

