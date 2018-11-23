Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Stake Lessened by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,352,000 after purchasing an additional 902,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 47.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,450,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,289,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 14.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 557,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 71,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 961.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EGP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.11.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $25,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EGP opened at $99.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $100.86.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

