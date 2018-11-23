Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Analysts expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to post $5.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.47 billion and the lowest is $5.40 billion. Eaton posted sales of $5.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $21.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.55 billion to $21.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.33 billion to $22.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Eaton from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other Eaton news, insider Revathi Advaithi sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $1,286,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $2,082,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,617,645 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2,675.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 145.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $118,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,035,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,385. Eaton has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.