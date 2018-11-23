Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ecolab worth $47,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 487.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $154,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.76, for a total transaction of $1,302,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,322.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,110 shares of company stock worth $17,473,320 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

