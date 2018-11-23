Ecopetrol (EC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 716,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,399,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 10.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,902,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,612,000 after buying an additional 1,023,316 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 135.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after buying an additional 1,001,229 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 96.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,429,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,483,000 after acquiring an additional 703,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6,106.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 639,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 628,971 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,582,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,197,000 after acquiring an additional 432,624 shares during the period. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

